How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

This situation has prompted the electoral body to raise its financial commitment to transport unions involved in the election, ensuring the smooth transportation of sensitive election materials.

INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, revealed that the fuel price surge impacted transport companies' operational costs, necessitating the adjustment.

"The meeting held last Friday at the INEC State Office in Benin City between INEC, led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and representatives of transport unions concluded with all parties agreeing on key logistics," Oyekanmi said, according to Punch.

The unions—the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN)—pledged their cooperation to support the election's success.

INEC's revised funding will ensure that the unions are equipped to distribute materials such as ballot boxes and voting machines in a timely manner, addressing concerns about potential delays.

Oyekanmi emphasised that the unions committed to working hard for the successful conduct of the election.

