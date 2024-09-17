ADVERTISEMENT
How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

Segun Adeyemi

INEC has revealed that the fuel price surge has impacted transport companies' operational costs, necessitating adjustments in logistics.

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]
Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

This situation has prompted the electoral body to raise its financial commitment to transport unions involved in the election, ensuring the smooth transportation of sensitive election materials.

INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, revealed that the fuel price surge impacted transport companies' operational costs, necessitating the adjustment.

"The meeting held last Friday at the INEC State Office in Benin City between INEC, led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and representatives of transport unions concluded with all parties agreeing on key logistics," Oyekanmi said, according to Punch.

The unions—the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN)—pledged their cooperation to support the election's success.

INEC's revised funding will ensure that the unions are equipped to distribute materials such as ballot boxes and voting machines in a timely manner, addressing concerns about potential delays.

Oyekanmi emphasised that the unions committed to working hard for the successful conduct of the election.

"INEC agreed to increase the amount payable to them due to the hike in fuel prices, and a new Memorandum of Understanding was established," he added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Sanwo-Olu reopens Odo Iya Alaro bridge, to punish Lagosians caught vandalising

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

'Rice alone won't solve Nigeria's problems' - Atiku's aide to Tinubu

How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

Tinubu says he cut off his trip to America to condole with Borno flood victims

Edo Election: Commissioner of Police debunks alleged ties with Wike

BREAKING: Tinubu arrives in Maiduguri to condole with flood victims

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

