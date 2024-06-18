Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

These elders, who operate under the Edo Socio-Cultural Advancement and Good Governance Initiative, expressed shock and disappointment at the "childish, unwarranted and unacceptable behaviour" of some Labour Party supporters on various social media platforms.

In a statement made available to reporters in Benin City, the coalition's spokesperson, Comrade Melvin Irabor, stated that the Oba was justified in correcting Akpata's assertion of being affiliated with the Palace as its "son."

"Our Oba was not out of place in correcting the erroneous remarks and insinuations by the Labour Party Candidate, Barr. Olumide Akpata, for claiming to be the 'Son of the Palace'," Irabor said.

The coalition expressed deep concern over the flood of disrespectful and highly inappropriate insults directed at the highly respected Oba of Benin by supporters of Akpata on platforms like Sahara Reporters, Nairaland Forum, Twitter, and Facebook.

Irabor highlighted some offensive remarks, including one from a user named Richard Wilson, who called the Oba a "useless ruler," and another from Evang.

Paschal Chidiebere implied that the Oba would have been more welcoming if Akpata had come with a large sum of money.

The coalition emphasised the Oba of Benin's role as a unifying figure and spokesperson for the kingdom's gods, stressing that he must remain impartial and correct any candidates who make false statements or have false implications.

"Every candidate contesting in this election has the support and blessings of our Oba. He is the father of all, and he wishes every one of them well," Irabor stated.

The coalition cautioned Labour Party supporters, urging them not to insult the Oba and emphasising that such behaviour would be disrespectful to the Palace.