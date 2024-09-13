ADVERTISEMENT
Edo APC guber candidate faces disqualification as perjury charges surface

Segun Adeyemi

Under Section 182.1 (d) of the Nigerian Constitution, individuals convicted of offences involving dishonesty or fraud face disqualification from running for public office.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

The charges, brought forward by Chief Honesty Aginbatse, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, stem from alleged discrepancies in Okpebholo’s birth dates across several official documents.

According to court records, Okpebholo’s 2023 Senate nomination form lists his birth date as March 29, 1970.

However, conflicting dates appear on his 2024 gubernatorial nomination forms: August 29, 1970, on an age declaration; August 29, 1972, on his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate; and August 1, 1977, on his voter’s card.

These inconsistencies have sparked accusations of perjury and potential forgery.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Chief Aginbatse, who filed the complaint, strongly criticised Okpebholo, saying, “Edo state cannot have characters of questionable character in public office. Sen. Okpebholo must come to tell the judge why he filed four different dates of birth under oath.”

This development casts doubt on Okpebholo’s eligibility just days before the elections.

Attempts to reach Senator Okpebholo for comments were unsuccessful, and an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official stated that the body would remain neutral but warned that the courts could disqualify candidates for falsifying documents.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

