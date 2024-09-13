Edo APC guber candidate faces disqualification as perjury charges surface

The charges, brought forward by Chief Honesty Aginbatse, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, stem from alleged discrepancies in Okpebholo’s birth dates across several official documents.

According to court records, Okpebholo’s 2023 Senate nomination form lists his birth date as March 29, 1970.

However, conflicting dates appear on his 2024 gubernatorial nomination forms: August 29, 1970, on an age declaration; August 29, 1972, on his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate; and August 1, 1977, on his voter’s card.

These inconsistencies have sparked accusations of perjury and potential forgery.

Chief Aginbatse, who filed the complaint, strongly criticised Okpebholo, saying, “Edo state cannot have characters of questionable character in public office. Sen. Okpebholo must come to tell the judge why he filed four different dates of birth under oath.”

What does the law say?

Under Section 182.1 (d) of the Nigerian Constitution, individuals convicted of offences involving dishonesty or fraud face disqualification from running for public office.

This development casts doubt on Okpebholo’s eligibility just days before the elections.