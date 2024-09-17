ADVERTISEMENT
You'll be first victim if opposition party wins - Obaseki warns civil servants

Obaseki warned that electing leaders who lacked experience and ideas could be disastrous for the state.

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]
Obaseki said this during a thank-you meeting with public servants on Tuesday in Benin.

Obaseki highlighted the progress made in technology-driven operations within the state’s civil service and urged voters to make the right decision in the election to maintain this momentum.

He warned that electing leaders who lacked experience and ideas could be disastrous for the state.

He praised Ighodalo as a capable leader, who would continue his work and urged voters to defend their votes to ensure Edo’s continued development.

I came to appreciate and thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wouldn’t have achieved what we achieved without you.

“I am finishing the first part but the journey must not stop. It must continue, the engine of development must continue to run

“The rate at which we need to run will be very high when we make the right decision. We can’t afford any mistakes come Saturday.

“Those who want to take over power by all means are uneducated and have never worked in any better place.

“My message to you is that, that is a risk we can’t afford. It is not about Obaseki but democracy and development.

“The risk is about allowing people without ideas of what to do to lead. People who can’t even articulate their ideas, people who can’t read a balance sheet.

“Edo will face a major risk if you miss it on Saturday, ” he said.

According to Obaseki, any mistake you make will affect you first before others. You will be the first victim.

On his part, Asue Ighodalo, said that Obaseki had done tremendously well and the transformation in the civil service was second to none.

“Edo State public and civil service is number one in Nigeria. Obaseki has done well and I will continue from where Obaseki would stop.

“You all here will be my priority, function together and continue to make Edo state a progressive state and this shall be our focus, “he added.

Ighodalo charged the people to come out en masse to vote and defend their votes.

Anthony Okungbowa, the State Head of Service (HoS), thanked the governor for the tremendous reform he had made in the civil service and prayed to God to bless him.

He also thanked the governorship candidate for finding time to come to address them.

Governor Obaseki, thereafter, inaugurated the newly installed Third East/ Sakponba Road Junction traffic light.

