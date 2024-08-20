INEC urged to investigate presidency’s alleged interference in Edo guber poll

This follows grave claims made by Prince Emmanuel Odigie, a member of the Integrity Group within the APC, during a recent interview on Arise TV.

Odigie alleged that the presidency was involved in a scheme to ensure the victory of the APC's gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Through a statement by its spokesperson, Osazuwa Imafidon, the forum expressed deep concern over these allegations, urging security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other stakeholders to take the claims seriously.

"It is deeply troubling to hear such grave allegations, particularly those suggesting that the Presidency might be involved in undermining the democratic process in Edo State," Imafidon stated.

He emphasised the need for a free, fair, and credible election to safeguard the state's democracy.

APC warned against tribal tactics ahead of polls

The forum also condemned recent tribal remarks by APC chieftains, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole, cautioning the party against stoking ethnic tensions ahead of the election.

"This forthcoming election should be about issues and policies. Any attempt to divide Edo people through tribal slurs will be resisted vehemently," the statement read.

