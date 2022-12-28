ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi traditional rulers place curse on candidates opposing Umahi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Traditional Rulers in Ebonyi on Wednesday kicked against any individual opposing Gov. David Umahi’s 2023 senatorial race, declaring that such person or candidate may not see the next Christmas.

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Umahi is the APC senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi south district.

Mkpuma, also Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in the state, said the curse would be on anyone who would rise to oppose Umahi’s senatorial mission.

He commended the Governor’s achievements in the state, noting that he has done Ebonyi people proud.

“We are fully in support of you, Governor. Anybody in any way moves against our support may not see the next Christmas,” Mkpuma said.

Umahi, while addressing supporters, boasted that he has the capacity and experience to represent not only Ebonyi South but the entire Ebonyi State and Igbo race in general.

He assured his constituents and the entire State of quality representation, inclusiveness, and a pride of place in the affairs of the country.

“I am going to the centre to fight for the welfare of Ebonyi people; employment, infrastructure. I am going to fight for the empowerment of Ebonyi people and we will take it by force,” he stated.

The Governor charged constituents to also throw their support behind the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr Francis Nwifuru.

