Fresh court order bars Rivers CJ from taking resolutions from pro-Wike lawmakers

The court's new order, dated July 8, 2024, prevents the state clerk of the House of Assembly from acting on these resolutions.

Twenty-seven Rivers State House of Assembly members, led by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, switched allegiance from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There has been a legal battle over the defection of the lawmakers to the opposition party in the state.

High court ruling

The fresh order issued by the court reads: "That an Order of Interim Injunction is hereby made restraining the 31st and 32nd Defendants from dealing or howsoever relating with the 1st-27th Defendants as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and from receiving, forwarding or howsoever acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment or other documents or communication from the 1st — 27th defendants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.

"That the parties to this suit are hereby directed to maintain the status quo ante in this suit as of 5th July 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.

"An Order is hereby made for substituted service of the originating and other processes in this suit on the 1st— 30th Defendants by pasting the same at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, opposite former NDDC headquarters, off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State."

The presiding judge, however, adjourned the case to the 15th day of July 2024 for the motion on notice for interlocutory

Lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende amd Hon, Abbey Peter.