Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Segun Adeyemi

Amaewhule and others had approached the apex court seeking to vacate the Interlocutory Injunction of a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

In a ruling delivered on May 30, Wali stopped the lawmakers from conducting legislative sittings anywhere, including within the legislative quarters, pending the determination of the suit.

Meanwhile, in the latest judgment, the appellate court ordered the parties involved to maintain the status quo.

Reacting to this development, the National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) lauded the appellate court’s refusal to reverse the removal of Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Amaewhule and others had approached the apex court seeking to vacate the Interlocutory Injunction of a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which empowered Oko-Jumbo to keep on with the leadership of the state assembly.

In a ruling delivered virtually on Friday, the Appellate Court says a verdict reversing the decision of a Federal High Court that declared their seats vacant would amount to pre-judging the appeal currently before it.

The group said in a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde that the ruling has resurrected hope in the judiciary.

“If the prayer to reverse the restraining order on the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were granted, they would have used that window to perpetrate more mischief against the government and people of Rivers State.

“We equally call on all Nigerians to commend and support judges who give sound judgments to continue to deliver sound judgments to make Nigeria a better place,” Johnson said.

