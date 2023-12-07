ADVERTISEMENT
Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appeal court sitting in Abuja recently declared the March 18, Zamfara governorship election inconclusive.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
The appeal court sitting in Abuja recently declared the March 18, Zamfara governorship election inconclusive. The court ordered re-run polls in the three local government areas of Birnin-Magaji, Bukkuyum and Maradun.

Yari, a Special Adviser, while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday said that the judgment would not affect the good governance policies initiated by Lawal. He said, “As we all know, the rescue mission policies of our administration came to change the condition of Zamfara to a better position.

“We have nothing to worry about the judgement, because we are here with the mandate of the people and I believe that people of the state still have confidence in our administration.

“Even tomorrow, people of Zamfara are ready to vote for Dauda Lawal again as governor of the state, because they have seen the impact of good governance projects he has already stated”, he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready for the rerun even if it is held tomorrow, therefore, nothing will discourage it.

“You can see the ongoing number of developmental projects initiated under urban renewal policy and a policy to revive the education sector of the state among others.”

Yari said he was confident that when rerun election was conducted, PDP would emerge victorious, adding, “I am therefore using this medium to call on PDP supporters and the entire people of the state to remain calm and law abiding.

“We appreciate the kind prayers, love, understanding and loyalty from the general public to the present administration in the state,” he added.

Yari urged the people of the state to continue to support Lawal with fervent prayers in seeking divine intervention to end banditry in the state and other parts of Nigeria.

