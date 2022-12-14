Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns.

It stated that NKST as a Church was not partisan as such, could not indulge in politics.

It further stated that no politician or party should take undue advantage of any NKST event to do campaigns unless the leadership of such an NKST event was available to control excesses.

It also stated that the leadership of NKST Church shall sanction any of the members found guilty of instigating, promoting, encouraging, or influencing political activities during the Church’s programmes.

It stated that the NKST as a Church, shall continue to intercede for the land for peace, unity and would at all times continue to pray for all political candidates of various political parties for God’s will to take preeminence in their individual aspirations.