ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nongo U Kristu U Sudan Hen Tiv Church (NKST), has warned its members and politicians against using the Church’s events or services for political rallies or campaigns.

Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns.
Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It stated that NKST as a Church was not partisan as such, could not indulge in politics.

It further stated that no politician or party should take undue advantage of any NKST event to do campaigns unless the leadership of such an NKST event was available to control excesses.

It also stated that the leadership of NKST Church shall sanction any of the members found guilty of instigating, promoting, encouraging, or influencing political activities during the Church’s programmes.

It stated that the NKST as a Church, shall continue to intercede for the land for peace, unity and would at all times continue to pray for all political candidates of various political parties for God’s will to take preeminence in their individual aspirations.

“We, therefore, urge every candidate to feel free to request prayers from us as a Church, for that is one of our core mandates and obligations,” it stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's early exit at Minna rally not due to health concerns - APC-PCC

Tinubu's early exit at Minna rally not due to health concerns - APC-PCC

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns

Church warns politicians against using its programmes for political campaigns

UN supports 3m insurgency victims in North East – Official

UN supports 3m insurgency victims in North East – Official

Labour Party postpones Ekiti, Ondo presidential rallies

Labour Party postpones Ekiti, Ondo presidential rallies

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Tinubu as Aisha Buhari's fast-breaking

Tinubu borrowed his name – Former Lagos Deputy Governor explains

Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2022.

Pulse Picks: Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2022