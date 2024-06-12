ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Soludo backs 6-year presidential tenure, rejects LG autonomy

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-CBN boss asserted that granting autonomy to local government areas contradicts the principles of true federalism.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]
The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor suggested a unicameral National Assembly as a cost-saving measure.

Soludo shared his views at The Platform Nigeria, an event organised by Covenant Nation, a Lagos-based church, to celebrate 2024 Democracy Day.

The event, themed ‘Democracy and the Free Market Economy,’ also featured notable figures, including former Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto Matthew Hassan-Kukah, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

“Sometimes, these conversations about single term might begin to make some sense so that you fix it, whether you say four years or five years, six years, seven years, single term.

“So, you are not thinking about the next election once you finish getting into this. I face that all the day in my state. You want to get into this (project), they say, ‘No, wait, you know you have an election’. And I say, ‘No, let’s get it, if we get there, we get there and if we lose, we lose,” Soludo said as quoted by Channels.

He said, “There is no federal system in the world where you have three federal units. The counties in America where we copied (democracy), or there local governments don’t go to the centre to collect money directly.

“Each state must have the power to design the kind of local government system that they want. That is what true federalism is about.”

