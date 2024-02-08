Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game
The fatal incident occurred amidst the high-stakes match when Nigeria conceded a penalty.
According to reports, the fatal incident occurred amidst the high-stakes match when Nigeria conceded a penalty. He reportedly had a heart attack.
At the time of this report, the family of the late lawmaker is yet to issue an official statement regarding his demise.
However, tributes and condolences have poured in from friends and political allies on various social media platforms.
Further details will be provided as the story develops.
