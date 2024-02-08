ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

Ima Elijah

The fatal incident occurred amidst the high-stakes match when Nigeria conceded a penalty.

Cairo Ojougboh
Cairo Ojougboh

Recommended articles

According to reports, the fatal incident occurred amidst the high-stakes match when Nigeria conceded a penalty. He reportedly had a heart attack.

At the time of this report, the family of the late lawmaker is yet to issue an official statement regarding his demise.

However, tributes and condolences have poured in from friends and political allies on various social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details will be provided as the story develops.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

Adamawa Govt allocates ₦500 million for dry season farming inputs

Adamawa Govt allocates ₦500 million for dry season farming inputs

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ms Amina Arong, PDP National Women Leader [The Southern Examiner]

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

Charles-Airhiavbere-retired-major-general [Premium Times Nigeria]

I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance