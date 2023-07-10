ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari hails Tinubu on ECOWAS chairmanship

Ima Elijah

Tinubu takes Helm of ECOWAS as Chairman, receives praise from Former President Buhari"

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

The announcement was made during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, which took place in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, as per a statement by Buhari's spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Shehu, while commenting on Tinubu's appointment within ECOWAS, stated, "Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS."

Expressing his pleasure upon receiving the news of Tinubu's election during the session held in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, the former President highlighted the significant responsibility placed on Tinubu's shoulders by the West African community. Buhari urged citizens to provide their support to ensure Tinubu's success and prevent any disappointment.

Furthermore, Buhari stated, "I pray the Almighty will guide Tinubu's tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, leading to the restoration of ECOWAS as a stronghold of democracy, good governance, and a leader in combating terrorism and climate change across the continent."

Buhari handed over the presidency to Tinubu on May 29, 2023, having completed his maximum two terms of eight years in office.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

