According to the BBC News, Sall won 58% of the votes cast, ensuring that another 5-year tenure has been secured.

President Buhari saluted him via Twitter on Thursday, February 28, 2019, while making a note about the future of democracy in West Africa.

"I congratulate President Macky Sall on his re-election for a second term. There is no doubt at all that democracy has come to stay, in West Africa," Buhari applauds in a tweet.

His main opposition from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that he will contest the outcome of the presidential election.

In Senegal, the runner-up is Idrissa Seck, a former prime minister who came second with 21% of the votes. According to reports, he won't be contesting the results despite having a problem with it.