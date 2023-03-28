Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

The President disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

According to Buhari, Tinubu's political pedigree and experience will come in handy by May 29 when he will take over the country's leadership.

The President also believed that the former Lagos State governor's network of friends at home and abroad would afford him the requisite expertise to steer the economic affairs of the country in the desirable direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read: “As the President-elect prepares to take over the mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the ’90s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as an asset for good and effective governance.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.”

Buhari also felicitated the President-elect on the occasion of his 71st birthday on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.