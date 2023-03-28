ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari said the president-elect has the experience and political pedigree required to lead the country effectively.

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership. [Twitter:@MBuhari]
Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership. [Twitter:@MBuhari]

Recommended articles

The President disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

According to Buhari, Tinubu's political pedigree and experience will come in handy by May 29 when he will take over the country's leadership.

The President also believed that the former Lagos State governor's network of friends at home and abroad would afford him the requisite expertise to steer the economic affairs of the country in the desirable direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read: As the President-elect prepares to take over the mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the ’90s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as an asset for good and effective governance.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

Buhari also felicitated the President-elect on the occasion of his 71st birthday on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

“President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Asiwaju and his family,” the statement added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid