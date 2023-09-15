ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission added that they would like to observe a peaceful, free and fair governorship election process devoid of violence in Bayelsa.

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa
British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

Recommended articles

The Political Secretary of the British High Commission, Abuja, Hamish Tye, said this during when his team visited the headquarters of the INC in Yenagoa on Friday Tye called for peaceful conduct by the political actors and their supporters before, during and after the election.

He said the commission would like to observe a peaceful, free and fair governorship election process devoid of rancour and violence in Bayelsa.

He added that the British High Commission was also interested in the issues bordering on the polls and how it could together with the INC and other stakeholders engage with the governorship candidates to achieve a fair political contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, one of the major reasons for the visit is to understand the priorities of INC.

“Also, we want to get your views on some of the relevant issues in the election like oil and gas, governance, what matters to you, and your views on what we should expect concerning the election.

“We want to explore the initiatives that you have taken to ensure that the election is peaceful, and engage with the candidates to get an idea on how we can ensure that the election is peaceful,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, president, INC, while receiving the visitors said the organisation had at several public for a appealed to all concerned to shun bitterness and other divisive tendencies.

He urged the British High Commission to work with INC in the overall interest of peace and development of the state, adding that the INC had come up with a Violence-Free Election Advocacy message ahead of the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

We as Ogbia, Epie, Nembe, Tarakiri, Kolokuma, Egbema, Mein etc, are all one Ijaw family with a common destiny, equal rights and privileges in Bayelsa and Ijaw land.

“We are first and foremost Ijaws and Bayelsans before anything party, that is APC, PDP, Labour Party etc.

“It is un-Ijaw to destroy in order to survive or progress. We also believe that before you raise your machete or pull the trigger, remember that election is not war.

“Instead, use your legal weapon the PVC and vote wisely to guarantee a good future for yourself and children,” he said.

He also said that the organisation frowned at any form of violence or killings in the name of elections. The Ijaw leader urged the British High Commission to lend its voice to INC’s call on government at all levels and security agencies to demonstrate neutrality in the discharge of their assignment during the polls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom commissioner urges residents to vacate erosion threatened areas

Akwa Ibom commissioner urges residents to vacate erosion threatened areas

Hike in fees forcing us to withdraw our kids from schools - Parents

Hike in fees forcing us to withdraw our kids from schools - Parents

NNPC debunk plans to move headquarters to Lagos

NNPC debunk plans to move headquarters to Lagos

Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Goodluck Jonathan calls on youths to be more involved in governance

Goodluck Jonathan calls on youths to be more involved in governance

Edo begins 'Outbreak Response Campaign' against polio virus

Edo begins 'Outbreak Response Campaign' against polio virus

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Durojaiye Ogunsanya [TVC]

Analyst claims he was Tinubu's Chicago State University classmate

Bitrus Garki, Mandate Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, FCTA (Credit: The Whistler NG)

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki