BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023
Wike had earlier vowed to expose some political leaders in the country.
Wike during his media chat on Friday, September 23, 2022, said “Some people have been given positions as we speak. Ayu wants to become the SFG. These are things happening in the party that we can’t say in public,”
According to him, the crisis in the main opposition party was more than .what was being reported in the media.
The governor, however, maintained that for the sake of peace, he won’t divulge critical information to the public.
Details later...
