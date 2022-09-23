RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

Bayo Wahab

Wike had earlier vowed to expose some political leaders in the country.

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Wike during his media chat on Friday, September 23, 2022, said “Some people have been given positions as we speak. Ayu wants to become the SFG. These are things happening in the party that we can’t say in public,”

According to him, the crisis in the main opposition party was more than .what was being reported in the media.

The governor, however, maintained that for the sake of peace, he won’t divulge critical information to the public.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

