Benue APC nominates chairmanship, councilorship candidates ahead of LG polls

The nomination exercise occurred on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, across all wards in the state's 23 local government areas.

According to a statement from the APC state chairman's media office, the primary elections were conducted largely through consensus and affirmations, ensuring a smooth and peaceful process in most local governments and council wards.

Hon. Samuel Atsuku, who participated in the primary election in Tarka Local Government, praised the party's stakeholders for their dedication and commitment to the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The success of the APC primaries is a testament to the unity and resolve of our party members. The peaceful conduct of the exercise reflects our collective commitment to democracy," Atsuku remarked.

Similarly, in Katsina-Ala Local Government, Hon. Simon Aluor lauded the orderliness of the primaries and expressed gratitude to the party faithful for their trust in the APC.

"Our party has set a good example in maintaining peace and order during the nominations," Aluor stated.

Who are the candidates?

ADVERTISEMENT

The primaries in Gboko also concluded peacefully, with Hon. Basil Yina emerging as the APC's chairmanship candidate.

Otukpo witnessed a strong turnout of party members, who affirmed their support for Oleho Augustine, their preferred chairmanship aspirant.

Hon. Lazarus Asema, APC Chairman of Guma Local Government, described the nomination process as peaceful and well-organised.

He commended the state APC leadership for its effective management throughout the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party members across various local governments expressed their satisfaction with the nomination process.

Hon. Abua Yaji and Hon. Fidelis Audu praised the party's stakeholders for a successful and transparent primary election.