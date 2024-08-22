Benue APC crisis deepens as Ganduje-led NWC faces contempt suit

On Wednesday, August 21, a Benue State High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, issued an injunction preventing the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) from dissolving the Agada-led executive.

Despite this, the Ganduje-led NWC proceeded with the dissolution later that same day.

In response, Agada and eight others filed a motion on Thursday seeking to charge the Ganduje-led NWC with contempt of court.

The motion, filed at the Benue State High Court under case number MHC/1585/M/2024, urges the court to enforce the earlier ruling and to consider punitive measures against the NWC for their alleged disobedience.

In an affidavit filed by Agada's counsel, M.T. Aiyebo, the court order was officially served to the NWC and the National Legal Adviser at the party's national secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

Agada expressed shock that just hours after receiving the court order, the NWC convened a meeting where they proceeded with the dissolution of his committee and appointed a caretaker committee in its place.