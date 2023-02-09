Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Fashola while speaking at an event organised by the Lagos State government on Thursday, February 8, 2023, said Jandor needs to join the state’s leadership school to understand governance.

Jandor was a member of Fashola’s media team when he governed the state for eight years.

But the former governor believes the experience Jandor gathered as a cameraman during his administration is not to make him a governor of the state.

He said, “I did that job for eight years and parts of what helped me was that I was Chief of Staff with governor, I saw it up close but even then, it wasn’t enough. So just following a governor, being a cameraman and then watching me for eight years, you think you’ll now be a governor? You’re not ready.

“Come to our leadership school, You’re not yet ready. And that’s why you’ll see in their adverts, they are focusing on N51 billion that Lagos is generating, but they don’t see the immigrant population that is coming in every day. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem, so their party only see money. They don’t see people, they don’t see responsibilities.”