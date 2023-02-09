ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Bayo Wahab

Jandor was a member of Fashola’s media team when he governed the state for eight years.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Fashola while speaking at an event organised by the Lagos State government on Thursday, February 8, 2023, said Jandor needs to join the state’s leadership school to understand governance.

Jandor was a member of Fashola’s media team when he governed the state for eight years.

But the former governor believes the experience Jandor gathered as a cameraman during his administration is not to make him a governor of the state.

He said, “I did that job for eight years and parts of what helped me was that I was Chief of Staff with governor, I saw it up close but even then, it wasn’t enough. So just following a governor, being a cameraman and then watching me for eight years, you think you’ll now be a governor? You’re not ready.

“Come to our leadership school, You’re not yet ready. And that’s why you’ll see in their adverts, they are focusing on N51 billion that Lagos is generating, but they don’t see the immigrant population that is coming in every day. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem, so their party only see money. They don’t see people, they don’t see responsibilities.

Jandor who hailed from the Ojo Local Government Area of the state is a media consultant. He emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP in May 2022.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Naira scarcity affecting mental health of Nigerians – Psychiatrists

Naira scarcity affecting mental health of Nigerians – Psychiatrists

2023 Census is Buhari’s legacy programme – Lai Mohammed

2023 Census is Buhari’s legacy programme – Lai Mohammed

2023: Nasarawa lawmaker says Tinubu, Sule, APC victory certain

2023: Nasarawa lawmaker says Tinubu, Sule, APC victory certain

Sokoto deputy governor reacts to his purported resignation from PDP

Sokoto deputy governor reacts to his purported resignation from PDP

Joe Ajaero emerges NLC's new president, promises to increase minimum wage

Joe Ajaero emerges NLC's new president, promises to increase minimum wage

2023 Elections: NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote

2023 Elections: NUC orders closure of universities to enable students to vote

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Bashir Machina and Ahmed Lawan. (Pulse)

BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina

Stears Poll for 2023 Presidential elections

Stears poll predicts next president is Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

How Peter Obi will win 2023 presidential election according to Nextier’s polls