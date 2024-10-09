2027: Bala, other northern PDP govs accused of plot to exploit Rivers resources

In a recent statement, NDRA President Sergeant Danielson expressed alarm over Mohammed’s heightened interest in Rivers State, accusing him of opportunism rather than genuine concern for the region’s welfare.

Governor Mohammed’s actions, Danielson argues, signify “a calculated move to exploit Rivers State’s resources for his political gain, rather than a genuine commitment to the people.”

The NDRA further condemned what it calls an "unsettling interest" by Mohammed and his associates, viewing it as a deliberate move to advance political ambitions in Rivers, with potential disregard for local interests and welfare.

Fubara suffers backlash

Adding to the critique, the NDRA called out Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, accusing him of facilitating external exploitation of the state’s resources.

Danielson lamented, “It is disheartening to see how the resources meant for the development and welfare of the people of Rivers State are being squandered by individuals who have no stake in the state’s future.”

He labelled Fubara’s actions a betrayal, stating they undermine the trust citizens have placed in their governor.

Warning for Rivers residents

The group urged Rivers residents to be vigilant, describing Mohammed’s recent engagements as a “facade” aimed at winning favour rather than serving genuine state interests.

“The people of Rivers State deserve leaders committed to their welfare, not those willing to sell out the state for political ambitions,” Danielson asserted. He called for immediate action to protect the state’s wealth from being “plundered by external forces.”

The NDRA emphasised the need for accountability and transparency in Rivers State’s resource management, urging citizens to resist any undermining of the state's sovereignty.

