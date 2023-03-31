Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by PDP Acting Chairman, Mr Isaac Mffo and 12 others in Makurdi.

According to the SWC, the ward exco were suspended for one month pending when necessary action will be taken to restore sanity, harmony, law and order in the party.

It stated that the SWC shall during the period administer the affairs of the party in the ward, adding that the move was in the best interest of the party.

The statement further directed them to hand over all documents and other belongings of the party in their possession to the SWC of the party with immediate effect.

It added that they shall henceforth cease to act in the offices they held prior to their suspension, insisting that the action was taken to restore sanity in the party in the ward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayu’s 'suspension' was announced on March 28 the local chapter of the PDP in his Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue.