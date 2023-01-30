ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be mislead by making the right choice in 2023 general election.

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, with his wife Amina Titi
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, with his wife Amina Titi

Titi said this at a stage play and mostra fotografica of her husband titled ‘Odyssey of the Man Atiku’, presented by the Directorate, Support Groups of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC) in Abuja on Sunday.

She described Abubakar as the right man to rescue Nigeria from it current challenges, urging Nigerians, especially youths yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for her husband.

Titi who said he had been married to Abubakar for the past 50 years, described him as a husband, philanthropist and a reliable man who could rescue Nigeria.

“Many people don’t understand Atiku, they saw the wrong side of him. He is a philanthropist and a good husband.

“I advice Nigerian youths to follow the person that knows the road. Atiku is the person that knows the road. He was there as Vice-President and we should follow him.

“Don’t be mislead by anyone. Atiku headed the economic team that worked with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He can do it again.

“Atiku wants to give back to the society, what society has given him,” she said.

Titi added:“If you are yet to collected your PVC, go collect it and vote for a right candidate who is Atiku. He is sellable.”

She said that a vote for PDP and Atiku would be a vote for her and the development of Nigeria.

Titi who said she was never iddle when her husband was the Vice-President, promised that as wife to the President she would give priority to security, healthcare and education of children and women.

Former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun described Atiku as a man of many the virtues, including being the most experience of all the presidential candidates.

Oyinlola also described Atiku as a humble man with large heart, of which he identified himself as one of the beneficiaries.

Former Gov. Boni Haruna of Adamawa, advised Nigerian youth not to bury their future by being a ready tool for mischief or falsehood to destroy anyone.

“Few months ago we are in the same venue to launch a book about Abubakar. Today we are here again on play about him. We cannot be tired of telling his story.

“We will continue to tell the real stories about our leader because of his uniqueness,” he said.

The Convener of the Programme, Dr Barakat Sani, said the move was to celebrate Atiku who had become a reference to Nigerians, especially the younger generation.

She described Atiku as a man who was not born with silver spoon but through hard work and dedication he rose to become a great man.

“He is a man the country is waiting for to come and rescue the it,” Sani said.

The stage play was about Atiku’s ’ life history including his birthday, education, career as Custom officer, marriage among others.



