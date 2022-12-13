Atiku celebrates Wike on 55th birthday amidst PDP crisis

What Atiku wished Wike: Atiku prayed that good things would happen to Wike as he marks his 55th birthday.

He disclosed this in a tweet that accompanied Wike’s photograph.

The tweet titled: “Many Happy Returns,” Atiku wrote: “As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA.”

A reaction: Reacting to Atiku's message to Wike, a news correspondent, Ima Elijah, noted that if Atiku's prayers are to be answered, he will not be president.

She said: "If Lines fall in pleasant places for Wike, you will not be president… But okay… amen"

The PDP crisis: Atiku and Wike have endured a troubled relationship since the governor lost his bid to emerge as PDP’s presidential candidate.

Wike, who has refused to support Atiku’s presidential ambition, demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. His rationale for this was that both the party's presidential flagbearer and the national chairman cannot be from the same region of the country; the North.

The governor and his group, G-5 said the North can’t produce the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman.