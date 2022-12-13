ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku celebrates Wike on 55th birthday amidst PDP crisis

Ima Elijah

"If Lines fall in pleasant places for Wike, you will not be president… But okay… amen"

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on his 55th birthday.

What Atiku wished Wike: Atiku prayed that good things would happen to Wike as he marks his 55th birthday.

He disclosed this in a tweet that accompanied Wike’s photograph.

The tweet titled:Many Happy Returns,” Atiku wrote: “As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA.”

A reaction: Reacting to Atiku's message to Wike, a news correspondent, Ima Elijah, noted that if Atiku's prayers are to be answered, he will not be president.

She said: "If Lines fall in pleasant places for Wike, you will not be president… But okay… amen"

The PDP crisis: Atiku and Wike have endured a troubled relationship since the governor lost his bid to emerge as PDP’s presidential candidate.

Wike, who has refused to support Atiku’s presidential ambition, demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. His rationale for this was that both the party's presidential flagbearer and the national chairman cannot be from the same region of the country; the North.

The governor and his group, G-5 said the North can’t produce the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman.

About the G5 governors: Apart from Mr Wike, other governors who are members of the G5 are Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
