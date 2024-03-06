ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge held that Abure’s appeal had merit and was accordingly allowed.

Julius-Abure
Julius-Abure

Recommended articles

The appellate court in a judgment also set aside the judgment of an FCT High Court which restrained Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party. However, in the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Hamman Barka, held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.

Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Abure challenging the decision of the trial court, Justice Barka, leading a three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal held that Abure’s appeal had merit and was accordingly allowed.

He said, “the judgment of the lower court is hereby set aside” and awarded a cost of ₦1 million in favour of the appellant.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister of Power threatens to revoke DisCos' licences over poor electricity supply

Minister of Power threatens to revoke DisCos' licences over poor electricity supply

Port Harcourt airport to relocate businesses for improved serenity, security

Port Harcourt airport to relocate businesses for improved serenity, security

Road accidents kill more Nigerians than insecurity  —  Police PRO

Road accidents kill more Nigerians than insecurity  —  Police PRO

Friends, family bid farewell as OAU zoo keeper killed by lion laid to rest

Friends, family bid farewell as OAU zoo keeper killed by lion laid to rest

Minister wants Nigerians to swallow 'bitter pill' of fuel subsidy removal

Minister wants Nigerians to swallow 'bitter pill' of fuel subsidy removal

Governor Oyebanji, Ekiti mourns passing of APC chairman, Paul Omotosho

Governor Oyebanji, Ekiti mourns passing of APC chairman, Paul Omotosho

Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against Philip Shaibu

Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against Philip Shaibu

Nigerians return to charcoal stoves, firewood as economy chokes

Nigerians return to charcoal stoves, firewood as economy chokes

Appeal Court affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

Appeal Court affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso says Azena's is a man of God [PoliticsNg]

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Reps rejects bill proposing 50% votes to win presidential, governorship elections

Dr Afeez Abolore [Accurate News Nigeria]

Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands certificate of return