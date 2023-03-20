ADVERTISEMENT
APC’s Uba Sani wins Kaduna governorship election

Bayo Wahab

Sani scored a total of 730,002 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of the PDP and others.

Uba Sani scored a total of 730,002 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of the PDP and others.
Uba Sani scored a total of 730,002 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of the PDP and others.

The Returning Officer for Kaduna State and Vice Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis declared the governor-elect on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Sani scored a total of 730,002 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 719,196 votes.

Jonathan Asake, the candidate of the Labour Party came third with 58,283 votes while Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 21,405 votes.

