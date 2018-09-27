Pulse.ng logo
APC's rigging template for 2019 has been exposed - Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election. play PDP chairman, Secondus claims the Osun state election shows APC is ready to rig in 2019. (Punch)

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, has said the All Progressive Congress, APC, revealed its 'rigging template' ahead of the 2019 general elections with the recent Osun State governorship elections.

Reacting to the loss of the PDP candidate in the governorship race, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Secondus alleged that the ruling APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies revealed how the 2019 general election will be rigged.

Reacting to loss of PDP, Secondus said, “Because they cannot face the nation, having failed woefully in governance and having exhausted their propaganda and lies, they resorted to dubious and mischievous strategies that could give them undeserved victory as is the case in Osun and Ekiti states.

“Democratic community all over the globe are watching and we would stop at nothing in highlighting them until the will of the people are allowed to prevail.”

The PDP national chairman also said the electoral body and security agencies allegedly implemented what played out as the re-run election of the Osun State.

