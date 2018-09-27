APC's rigging template for 2019 has been exposed - Secondus

news

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, has said the All Progressive Congress, APC, revealed its 'rigging template' ahead of the 2019 general elections with the recent Osun State governorship elections.

Reacting to the loss of the PDP candidate in the governorship race, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Secondus alleged that the ruling APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies revealed how the 2019 general election will be rigged.

Reacting to loss of PDP, Secondus said, “Because they cannot face the nation, having failed woefully in governance and having exhausted their propaganda and lies, they resorted to dubious and mischievous strategies that could give them undeserved victory as is the case in Osun and Ekiti states.

“Democratic community all over the globe are watching and we would stop at nothing in highlighting them until the will of the people are allowed to prevail.”

The PDP national chairman also said the electoral body and security agencies allegedly implemented what played out as the re-run election of the Osun State.

The PDP leader warned in particular security agencies to bear in mind that their allegiance and oath of office is to Nigeria state and her citizens not to any individual or ruling party.

He drew the attention of leaders of both INEC and security agencies to the fact that history has never been kind with anybody or group who wittingly or unwittingly thwart the will of the people.

Prince Secondus said that PDP will not relent until it's stolen mandates in Ekiti and Osun states are retrieved from the undeserving holders.