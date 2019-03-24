Lalong, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 595,582 votes, while Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured 546,813 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Richard Kirmbi, returning officer for the election, made the declaration in the early hours of Sunday.

Inconclusive elections

The March 9 governorship election in Plateau and a couple of other states, was declared “inconclusive” because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two leading candidates.

Kano, Bauchi and Sokoto also held supplementary elections on Saturday, March 23. The official results from all three states are yet to be declared by the electoral commission at the time of filing this story.

The Plateau supplementary election took place across nine local government areas of the state.