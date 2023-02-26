ADVERTISEMENT
APC wins Buhari’s Federal Constituency
INEC has declared Alhaji Aminu Jamo of APC as the winner of Saturday’s election for Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency seat in Katsina State.
Marry said that Jamo polled 55,964 votes to defeat his main rival, Abdulmumini Dan Amanar,, of the PDP, who got 33,398 votes.
“Having polled the highest number of votes, 55,964 against 33,398, I hereby declare Aminu Jamo as the winner of the election in Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency,” she said.
