RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC primaries: I’m not afraid of Tinubu, Amaechi, others – Yahaya Bello

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Saturday said that he was not afraid of key actors jostling for the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. [PM News]
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. [PM News]

Bello, who spoke in Abuja while, responding to a question at the Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, reiterated that all indicators pointed to the fact that he stood in the best position to win the 2023 election for the APC.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the frontliners in the discuss around 2023 presidency are former governor of Lagos State and a National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; a former governor of Abia, Sen. Orji Kalu and other aspirants.

Bello said that he was confident of being the flag bearer of the party, stressing that he had over 16 million Nigerians, who had obtained their PVCs registered in Yahaya Bello support groups with a view to having him elected.

He said, though Tinubu and other personalities were founding members of the APC, the foundation of a house was not enough to build the house as there were other things to be put in place for the house to stand.

The governor maintained the optimism that he was most favoured to clinch the APC ticket for the presidency.

“To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say No; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are the founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,” he noted.

On why he was always rooting for the younger generation, Bello said he believed that Nigeria could do more with younger persons in power.

The National Coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, said the huge success of Bello’s declaration ceremony had already sent shivers down the spines of others.

According to him, he possesses the right qualities to lead Nigeria, with uncommon humility.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo set to transform Anambra, inaugurates commissioners

Soludo set to transform Anambra, inaugurates commissioners

Customs intercept 39,000 litres of petrol along Badagry creeks

Customs intercept 39,000 litres of petrol along Badagry creeks

Presidential aide denies reports of Buhari's trip to London

Presidential aide denies reports of Buhari's trip to London

I commend you for your laudable achievements - Tinubu greets Dangote @65

I commend you for your laudable achievements - Tinubu greets Dangote @65

JAMB expresses satisfaction over conduct of mock UTME nationwide

JAMB expresses satisfaction over conduct of mock UTME nationwide

APC primaries: I’m not afraid of Tinubu, Amaechi, others – Yahaya Bello

APC primaries: I’m not afraid of Tinubu, Amaechi, others – Yahaya Bello

Expose bandits in your neighbourhoods, Lai Mohammed tells Nigerians

Expose bandits in your neighbourhoods, Lai Mohammed tells Nigerians

Auto crash: Jonathan visits injured police officer in hospital

Auto crash: Jonathan visits injured police officer in hospital

2023: South East governors meet, insist on zoning of presidential ticket

2023: South East governors meet, insist on zoning of presidential ticket

Trending

5 qualities Nigeria’s next president should have according to Ibrahim Babangida

Ibrahim Babangida - Former Head of State

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Zoning crisis deepens as Ohanaeze, Fayose criticise PDP

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)