ADVERTISEMENT
APC optimistic of victory in Sokoto supplementary poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs.
Dingyadi, also the state APC Campaign Director,-General said this at an interactive session with journalists on Saturday in Sokoto.

“The victory of APC at the just concluded general elections in Sokoto State and Nigeria is an indication that Nigerians have accepted its policies and ideology.

“APC has come to stay as a leading party in Nigeria, as such the opposition should come and join hands with us toward actualisation of our dream for Nigeria,” he said.

Dingyadi appreciated the security agencies for their commitment toward ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during and after the election.

“The security agencies have done very well throughout the process to ensure its success,” he added.

He also faulted claims that the police was used to intimidate members of the opposition during the just concluded poll, saying it was a mere allegation which was baseless.

“I was a campaign DG for the APC in 2015 when Aminu Tambuwal was elected governor under the party and on 2019 when Ahmad Aliyu, the present governor -elect contested with him, Tambuwal.

“So, been a campaign DG, I was fully aware of the task and as Minister, that can not be a reason of such accusations, it is just the pain of losing election that manifested the allegation,” he said.

Dingyadi called on the people to come out peacefully to vote for all APC candidates to ensure landslide victory for the party in the April 15 supplementary election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

