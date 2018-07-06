APC: Odigie-Oyegun seeks support for Oshiomhole

news

Immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has urged the media and party members to support his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Odigie-Oyegun made the call while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He thanked the media for the support they gave to him while in office and said that he expected the same support “and even more to be extended to my successor’’.

Oshiomhole’s two-week-old chairmanship was rattled on Wednesday when some members pulled out to form Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a parallel structure.

The group, which has all members of defunct nPDP and other APC members in its fold, is led by former National Secretary of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Buba Galadima.

He had alleged that the APC Constitution had been eroded and its recent congresses and National Convention were not transparent.

But, Odigie-Oyegun maintained that the APC was a party of change and that members should operate accordingly.

“I want to thank you for supporting the APC and the National Working Committee (NWC). l will like to ask you to give the same support to the party’s new national chairman, my successor, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Also, l will call on party members to give him all the necessary support as the national chairman of the party,” he said.

Odigie-Oyegun, who was elected national chairman in 2014, did not seek re-election after approved tenure extension for his NWC was later quashed on the instrumentality of President Muhammadu Buhari.