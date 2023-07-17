ADVERTISEMENT
APC NWC postpones crucial meetings after Adamu, Omisore resign

Ima Elijah

Originally slated to take place on July 10 and 11, the meetings had been rescheduled to convene on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18 and 19.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is currently serving as the acting national chairman of the APC, chaired an emergency NWC meeting [Twitter]

This announcement comes in the aftermath of the surprising resignations of two prominent figures within the party's leadership - Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, who had served as the party's National Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

Originally slated to take place on July 10 and 11, the meetings had been rescheduled to convene on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, citing unforeseen circumstances and an urgent need for reconsideration, the NWC has taken the unprecedented step of deferring these gatherings until further notice.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is currently serving as the acting national chairman of the APC, confirmed the development during a press briefing held after an emergency NWC meeting.

