APC suffer major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

This announcement was made in a statement signed by Doguwa and released to the press on Friday, July 12.

Doguwa criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration for its lack of direction and policies, which he claims have impoverished the nation, prompting his defection to the PDP.

In the statement, he expressed feelings of being underutilised and frustrated with the APC's anti-people policies, which led to his decision to leave the party and his numerous supporters.

Why Doguwa left APC for PDP

Despite their extensive political experience, Doguwa noted they seldom had opportunities to participate in party discussions and contribute to the APC's development.

“In politics, if you fail to engage highly experienced politicians by providing them with political assignments, you are making them politically redundant and giving them room to struggle and engage themselves elsewhere,” the statement read according to Punch.

The senator also voiced his strong dissatisfaction with the policies of the APC government, stating that he feels they negatively impact everyday people.

“After careful appraisal, I have discovered that some of the policies are anti-people-oriented and do not align with our political ideology,” he said.

He added, “These policies are causing more harm and concern than good to the ordinary and common citizens of the country.