APC adopts indirect primary, rules out consensus

The announcement quashes earlier suggestions that the ruling party would go with a consensus candidate ahead the 2023 presidential election.

APC flag (TheCable)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will choose its presidential candidate through an indirect primary.

The decision was reached at the party’s 11th National Executive Committee meeting which held at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The President and other leaders of the party also transmitted their powers to the National Working Committee of the APC.

Among those who will be contesting the APC Presidential primary are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Others in the APC who are rumoured to be nursing Presidential ambitions include Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Meanwhile, the party has pegged its presidential nomination forms at N100m.

Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary announced this on Wednesday after the National Executive Council meeting.

The nomination form would go for N70 million while the expression of interest form costs N30 million.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

