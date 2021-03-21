The South-East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA), on Sunday vowed that its members will not vote for candidates for governorship election who emerge from undemocratic process in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Nov. 6, 2021, as date for the Anambra Governorship Election; while party primaries would take place between June 10 and July 1, 2021.

SEAMATA, which is the umbrella union of traders in all markets in the South-East, gave the warning in a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Chief Gozie Akudolu, and Secretary-General, Mr Alex Okwudiri, in Enugu.

According to the statement, the association resolved not to support any candidate whose emergence is seen to be undemocratic and not being free, fair and credible.

It said, “The association resolved that the traders making up over 75 per cent of the voting population, shall fully participate in the exercise.

“The association resolved to contribute their quota towards the sustenance of civil democratic rule in our nation.

“We call on all political parties participating in this election to apply true democratic principles in selecting their candidates’’.

The statement said that SEAMATA had resolved to monitor primary elections of all the political parties to confirm that their processes were not only democratic, but is transparently free, fair and credible.

“Since traders constitute over 75 per cent of voters in Anambra State and the entire South East as well, it is evident that they will determine who becomes the Governor of Anambra State through their votes,’’ it added.

In another development, SEAMATA sympathizes with traders at the Timber Market, Nkwo-Nnewi, who lost great fortunes and life-long investments in yet another fire disaster that engulfed the entire market recently.

It said, “The association is sore pained in the frequency of fire incidents in the market which seem to have become a regular occurrence as records show that it happens yearly throwing traders in the market and their family members into agony and untold hardships.

“We call on the Government of Anambra State to set up a panel to investigate the incident with a view to establishing the remote and immediate causes of the frequency of these fire incidencts’’.

The statement, however, appealed to governments at all levels and good-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the affected traders by financial and other forms of assistance.