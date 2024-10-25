ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra APC accuses Tinubu of 'anti-party' over Bianca Ojukwu's appointment

Segun Adeyemi

One year after swearing in his 45 ministers, President Bola Tinubu sacked five and nominated seven more, including Bianca Ojukwu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

During an emergency meeting in Awka, the state’s APC stakeholders expressed deep dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s decision, highlighting that he acted without consulting party members in the state.

“This is nothing but an act of anti-party, and it is detrimental,” said High Chief Bunty Onuigbo, the APC South East Zonal Secretary.

Onuigbo, who spoke on behalf of the Anambra APC stakeholders, emphasised that appointing Ojukwu, a known affiliate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), undermines party loyalty and threatens the morale of local APC members.

“By empowering members of other political parties at the expense of the APC in Anambra State, Mr President is not supporting party loyalty,” Onuigbo asserted.

He questioned if Tinubu’s decision was a subtle nod to the opposition, asking, “Does Mr President want a mass defection of APC members in Anambra to APGA? Is he indirectly working for APGA in Anambra State?”

Expressing his discontent, Onuigbo described the decision as “unheard of and highly demoralising,” alleging that Tinubu’s actions strengthened rival parties while disregarding APC’s standing in the region.

“This is a group that despises the APC and wants nothing to do with us. Mr President is encouraging them by making such appointments,” he remarked.

The Anambra APC has decided to formally submit its grievances through State Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike to the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) for resolution.

Segun Adeyemi

