Amaewhule emerges as Speaker of Rivers 10th Assembly

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaewhule was elected by the lawmakers shortly after the proclamation of the assembly by Governor Siminialaye Fubara on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Dumle Mao (PDP-Gokana) was also elected as the deputy speaker of the House by the lawmakers.

Speaking shortly after the oath of office, the new speaker promised a top class assembly that would come up with legislations that would stand the test of time.

He thanked the lawmakers for voting in his favour and assured an assembly that would not betray the confidence of the people while also promising a renewed legislature that the people would be proud of.