Amaewhule emerges as Speaker of Rivers 10th Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new speaker promised a top class assembly that would come up with legislations that would stand the test of time.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule [Rivers State Government]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaewhule was elected by the lawmakers shortly after the proclamation of the assembly by Governor Siminialaye Fubara on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Dumle Mao (PDP-Gokana) was also elected as the deputy speaker of the House by the lawmakers.

Speaking shortly after the oath of office, the new speaker promised a top class assembly that would come up with legislations that would stand the test of time.

He thanked the lawmakers for voting in his favour and assured an assembly that would not betray the confidence of the people while also promising a renewed legislature that the people would be proud of.

Amaewhule urged for cooperation while also assuring that the 10th Assembly would be a unifying entity focused on good governance.

