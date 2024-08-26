ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Segun Adeyemi

The lawmaker urged all party members to remain united and build on the success of these primaries as the APC prepares for the next phase of its political journey.

Governor Alia Hyacinth and Hon. Philip Agbese [Facebook]
Governor Alia Hyacinth and Hon. Philip Agbese [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The primaries were conducted peacefully and orderly, reflecting the will of the people.

Agbese highlighted the transparency and inclusiveness that characterised the election process in a statement.

"Governor Alia's commitment to democracy was evident in the way the primaries were conducted. The process was free of major incidents, allowing for the genuine expression of the people's will," Agbese stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended the Austin Agada-led State Working Committee for their dedication and effective management during this critical period.

"The committee's proactive approach ensured that the primaries were not only free and fair but also a true reflection of the grassroots members' desires," he added.

Agbese expressed his gratitude to Governor Alia for prioritising the security of party members throughout the election process.

He acknowledged the governor's coordination with security agencies as pivotal in maintaining peace and order, crucial to the elections' success.

The lawmaker urged all party members to remain united and build on the success of these primaries as the APC prepares for the next phase of its political journey.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero [Daily Trust]

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada