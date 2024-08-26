Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

The primaries were conducted peacefully and orderly, reflecting the will of the people.

Agbese highlighted the transparency and inclusiveness that characterised the election process in a statement.

"Governor Alia's commitment to democracy was evident in the way the primaries were conducted. The process was free of major incidents, allowing for the genuine expression of the people's will," Agbese stated.

He also commended the Austin Agada-led State Working Committee for their dedication and effective management during this critical period.

"The committee's proactive approach ensured that the primaries were not only free and fair but also a true reflection of the grassroots members' desires," he added.

Agbese expressed his gratitude to Governor Alia for prioritising the security of party members throughout the election process.

He acknowledged the governor's coordination with security agencies as pivotal in maintaining peace and order, crucial to the elections' success.