ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

African leaders must allow credible elections for democracy to thrive - Adeleke

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Adeleke warned that if democracy doesn't produce development, there will be problems with the government system.

Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)
Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)

Recommended articles

The governor made the plea at the three-day executive retreat organised by the African office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ongoing at Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

This is contained in a statement by the governor's spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Speaking at the event, Adeleke said, “I am glad to be here. Permit me to call on leaders in and out of here that we must allow democracy to work. We are products of the democratic process. So we should allow free and fair elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our people put us here. So we must serve their interest. If we fail to serve their interest, we must accept when we are voted out. Once we are elected, we must be on our toes and make a difference. That is how democracy can thrive.

“Democracy in whatever form must bring development. If democracy does not produce development, there will be problems with the system. I love what I see in Rwanda. There are serious lessons to learn," the statement quoted the governor as saying.

“I try to practice what I preach. In Osun state, I govern with an eye on the rule of law and due process. I know developed nations got to where they are today because they allowed democracy to function, they embraced the rule of law.

“Let me also add that the citizens too must play their parts. The citizenry must be active and defend the electoral process. The people must rise to ensure free and fair elections. We will learn a lot here. We will exchange notes. We will be better leaders,” he added.

Other Nigerian governors that attended the event include those of Oyo, Abia, Anambra, Benue, Cross River (represented by the Deputy Governor), Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Nassarawa, Taraba, Sokoto (represented by the Deputy Governor) and Zamfara.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African leaders must allow credible elections for democracy to thrive - Adeleke

African leaders must allow credible elections for democracy to thrive - Adeleke

Coupists give French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger

Coupists give French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]

Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party (L) and APC's Lanre Ogunyemi (R).

Tribunal sacks Lagos Labour Party rep, gives victory to APC candidate

Digital skills

Lawmaker donates Wi-fi to youths to build their digital skills in Anambra