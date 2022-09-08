RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adolphus Wabara appointed acting chairman of PDP BoT

Wabara served as the 10th Senate President of Nigeria from 2003 to 2005.

Wabara was named the party’s BoT chairman shortly after Walid Jibrin stepped down on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Jibril had earlier announced his resignation at the party’s BoT meeting held at the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Secretary of the PDP BoT.

