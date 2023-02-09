Adeleke vs Oyetola: INEC appeals Tribunal judgement

INEC filed the petition Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at the Court of Appeal in Akure, through its lawyer, Paul Ananaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenging the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume-led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds.

Why INEC is appealing the judgement: Among several issues, INEC is contending that the tribunal failed to consider its preliminary objection before going ahead to determine the substance of the petition.

The electoral commission also noted that there was no majority judgment as the second judge on the panel, Rabi Bashir, failed to write her opinion as required by section 294(2) of the constitution.

They are praying the court for “an order dismissing and/or striking out the petition for want of competence and jurisdiction”.

What happened: The Osun governorship election petition tribunal ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola, former governor of the state.