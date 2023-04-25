Adamawa Assembly confirms Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman as state’s first female Chief Judge

The confirmation of Justice Abdulrahaman and two others came after the assembly considered a letter from Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, requesting that the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommend the trio for confirmation.

During its sitting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas read aloud the letter from Governor Fintiri, and Deputy Speaker Pwamwakeno Mackondo moved for the requested confirmation.

In addition to Justice Abdulrahaman's confirmation, Ibrahim Wakili Sudi was confirmed as Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, and Audu James Balami was confirmed as President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why this matters

Last year, Governor Fintiri had sworn in Justice Abdulrahaman as the acting Chief Judge of Adamawa State. However, a letter to the House of Assembly requesting her confirmation as the substantive Chief Judge was sent later.

This confirmation is a significant milestone for women in Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole. Justice Abdulrahaman's appointment is a testament to her competence and dedication to the judiciary, and it will inspire other women to pursue their dreams.