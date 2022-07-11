RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Tinubu's choice has stirred mixed reactions, especially as it would be a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Recommended articles

Tinubu announced Shettima after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

His choice has stirred mixed reactions, especially as it would be a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Shettima is a serving senator and a former two-term Governor.

Here are other quick facts about Shettima:

1. Senator Kashim Shettima was born in Maiduguri, Borno State to the family of Sir Kashim Ibrahim.

2. He is married to Nana Shettima, and they have three children: two females and a male.

3. He studied at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State and earned a degree (BSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1989. Shettima obtained a master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1991 at the University of Ibadan.

4. He joined the University of Maiduguri as a lecturer with the Department of Agricultural Economics and was in academia from 1991 to 1993.

5. In 2007, Shettima was appointed as Commissioner for Finance in Borno and the governor of Borno State for two terms (2011-2019).

6. In February 2019, he became the winner of the Borno Central Senatorial District election.

7. He was Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs (2008), Education (2009), Agriculture and Natural Resources and finally to the Ministry of Health from where he contested the Governorship in 2011 which he won under the platform of the now defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, and was inaugurated in May 29, 2011.

8. He won re-election in 2015 under the APC and was chosen as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, an umbrella body of Governors in the 19 States located in northern Nigeria.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]