8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

Tinubu announced Shettima after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

His choice has stirred mixed reactions, especially as it would be a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Shettima is a serving senator and a former two-term Governor.

Here are other quick facts about Shettima:

1. Senator Kashim Shettima was born in Maiduguri, Borno State to the family of Sir Kashim Ibrahim.

2. He is married to Nana Shettima, and they have three children: two females and a male.

3. He studied at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State and earned a degree (BSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1989. Shettima obtained a master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1991 at the University of Ibadan.

4. He joined the University of Maiduguri as a lecturer with the Department of Agricultural Economics and was in academia from 1991 to 1993.

5. In 2007, Shettima was appointed as Commissioner for Finance in Borno and the governor of Borno State for two terms (2011-2019).

6. In February 2019, he became the winner of the Borno Central Senatorial District election.

7. He was Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs (2008), Education (2009), Agriculture and Natural Resources and finally to the Ministry of Health from where he contested the Governorship in 2011 which he won under the platform of the now defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, and was inaugurated in May 29, 2011.