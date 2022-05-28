4 aspirants scramble for 310 delegates in race to replace Senator Remi Tinubu

The four aspirants jostling for the APC Lagos central senatorial ticket are Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, the Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Mr Oyinlomo Danmole, a former commissioner, and Mr Akeem Apatira.

Voting has begun at the primaries, amidst tight security under the watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission at 2.45 p.m., after the completion of the accreditation of 310 ad hoc delegates.

In his remarks before the commencement of the exercise, Mr Tolani Sule, the Chairman of the five-man Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, said that 308 ad hoc delegates were accredited out of 310 ad hoc delegates expected.

“308 delegates will be participating in this election. For us to be fast, we will be calling delegates from one local government to another local government,” Sule said.

According to him, there are 60 delegates expected from Surulere, 50 each from Apapa and Eti-Osa, 55 from Lagos Mainland, and 95 from Lagos Island.

The APC senatorial special congress is holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.