RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

4 aspirants scramble for 310 delegates in race to replace Senator Remi Tinubu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four aspirants are currently slugging it out to replace Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos Central) in the ongoing APC Senatorial Primaries on Saturday in the state.

Remi Tinubu
Remi Tinubu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a third term member of the Nigeria senate is no longer contesting to return to the National Assembly.

Recommended articles

The four aspirants jostling for the APC Lagos central senatorial ticket are Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, the Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Mr Oyinlomo Danmole, a former commissioner, and Mr Akeem Apatira.

Voting has begun at the primaries, amidst tight security under the watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission at 2.45 p.m., after the completion of the accreditation of 310 ad hoc delegates.

In his remarks before the commencement of the exercise, Mr Tolani Sule, the Chairman of the five-man Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, said that 308 ad hoc delegates were accredited out of 310 ad hoc delegates expected.

“308 delegates will be participating in this election. For us to be fast, we will be calling delegates from one local government to another local government,” Sule said.

According to him, there are 60 delegates expected from Surulere, 50 each from Apapa and Eti-Osa, 55 from Lagos Mainland, and 95 from Lagos Island.

The APC senatorial special congress is holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The ruling party on Thursday, conducted its governorship primaries while that of house of assembly and house of representatives were conducted on Friday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

APC endorses Marafa as Zamfara Central Senatorial candidate

APC endorses Marafa as Zamfara Central Senatorial candidate

4 aspirants scramble for 310 delegates in race to replace Senator Remi Tinubu

4 aspirants scramble for 310 delegates in race to replace Senator Remi Tinubu

APC Primaries: Gov Ben Ayade loses Cross River senatorial ticket

APC Primaries: Gov Ben Ayade loses Cross River senatorial ticket

Amaechi not on trial - Supreme Court vindicates Presidential aspirant

Amaechi not on trial - Supreme Court vindicates Presidential aspirant

No postponement - PDP vows to proceed with presidential primaries

No postponement - PDP vows to proceed with presidential primaries

PDP primary heavily monetised, Hayatu-Deen laments as he quits presidential race

PDP primary heavily monetised, Hayatu-Deen laments as he quits presidential race

Trending

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

President Goodluck Jonathan

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.