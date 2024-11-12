ADVERTISEMENT
2027: Tinubu talks tough as plot begins for APC to takeover in Oyo

Segun Adeyemi

Oyo State APC, which lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, is now its primary focus for resurgence.

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. [Facebook/X, formerly Twitter]
Represented by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Tinubu expressed his desire to see Oyo State return to what he termed the "progressive fold" under APC leadership.

“Oyo is too important to be missing among the progressive states,” Tinubu stressed, highlighting the state’s significance to APC's broader regional and national goals.

READ ALSO: I'm qualified to speak for myself - Makinde reacts to report of 2027 ambition

This call to action was made during the inaugural Lam Adesina annual lecture, held in Ibadan, with political leaders, traditional rulers, and key APC figures in attendance.

In a speech that resonated strongly with party members, Adelabu outlined Tinubu’s vision, noting that, “To honour [former governor] Lam Adesina’s legacy, Progressives in Oyo State must come together as one. You all must fight the fight and win the battle. Come 2027, Oyo State must return to the progressive fold.”

The event, named after Lam Adesina, the former Oyo governor known for championing democratic ideals, gathered prominent figures including former Ekiti State Governors Adeniyi Adebayo and Kayode Fayemi, Senators Teslim Folarin and Abdulfatai Buhari, and the APC Chairman of Oyo State, Alhaji Olayide Abas.

Traditional leaders, like the Olubadan of Ibadanland, were also in attendance, underscoring the event’s significance.

READ ALSO: APC will face judgement from Nigerians in 2027 - Makinde

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, represented by Senator Shuaib Salisu, also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of re-establishing core values within the Nigerian political landscape.

“Nigerians must rediscover a value system that encourages responsibility,” he remarked, aligning with the event’s theme of unity and progress.

Oyo State APC, which lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, in the 2019 and 2023 elections, is now its primary focus for resurgence.

Tinubu’s message signals a commitment to strategic unity, urging APC stakeholders to close ranks as the battle for 2027 intensifies.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

