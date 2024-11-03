APC will face judgement from Nigerians in 2027 - Makinde

Makinde made this known during the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southwest zonal secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The building was named in honour of the late Soji Adagunodo, a former Southwest Chairman of the main opposition party.

Speaking on the state of the nation, the Governor criticised the APC, saying the ruling party has failed woefully to deliver on its promises to the citizens.

He, therefore, said the next general election won't be a contest between the PDP and APC but between the latter and the Nigerian people.

“The APC has been at the helm of affairs in this country, and they have woefully failed us. The people of Nigeria must now decide whether to retain them in power or vote them out,” he stated.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Makinde noted that “Nigerians are suffering, and there must be an end to it. We need to unite and push for change.”

Makinde speaks on PDP crisis

On the internal conflicts threatening the soul of the opposition, the Governor appealed to the PDP leadership to take decisive action to bring about a resolution.

“The enemies of the party are within, not the opposition parties,” he said while urging members to work together to heal the rifts.

He emphasised the need for the party to maintain unity in the South-West, saying, “We must not allow the ruling party to disrupt the peace we have worked hard to create.”

Makinde also touched on his potential presidential aspirations, reiterating that he's old enough to speak for himself and would do so at the appropriate time.