RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

Ima Elijah

Uzodimma described...Peter Obi as one of the best and brightest political leaders the south-east has ever produced.

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State
Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, received the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Owerri, the state capital.

Recommended articles

Why Peter Obi is visiting Imo State: The former Anambra governor is in Imo for the flag-off of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign.

The Labour Party made the disclosure in a tweet on its verified Twitter handle, claiming that Obi would be the next president of the country.

The tweet reads: “Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma welcomes the People’s President @PeterObi, to the Eastern Heartland for @NgLabour 2023 Presidential Campaign Flag-off.

“Even APC know the next President of Nigeria. A New Nigeria is Possible! Forward Ever! Vote labour Party! #PeterObi4President2023”.

What you should know: Uzodinma belongs to the All Progressive Congress.

Who is Uzodinma campaigning for?: Ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday, said that he doesn’t want to join issue with the Peter Obi insisting that his business is to market the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the South East.

Uzodinma stated this during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today, in August 2022.

He noted that there are many loyal members of the APC in the South East who are ‘obedient’ to the party.

Uzodinma said, “I am a politician and my party is APC and I have my candidate in the party. And I know we are consulting and speaking to our people to vote for our candidate.

“I am concerned with campaigning for my party. I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi, whom you know is not a member of my party. But I know members of APC are obedient to APC.”

Meanwhile: 2 years ago, Hope Uzodimma described former vice-presidential candidate (under Atiku Abubakar) Peter Obi as one of the best and brightest political leaders the south-east has ever produced.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

FG issues new curriculum for Nigerian universities

FG issues new curriculum for Nigerian universities

Why Tinubu delegated questions to his team members at Chatham House

Why Tinubu delegated questions to his team members at Chatham House

Soludo urges churches to fight idolatry, says idol worship is fast growing in Anambra

Soludo urges churches to fight idolatry, says idol worship is fast growing in Anambra

Wike, Dogara call out each other over support for Atiku

Wike, Dogara call out each other over support for Atiku

Buhari restates commitment to hand over to next president on May 29

Buhari restates commitment to hand over to next president on May 29

Nigerians react as Tinubu nominates El-Rufai, Alake, others to answer questions in London

Nigerians react as Tinubu nominates El-Rufai, Alake, others to answer questions in London

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu