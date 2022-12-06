Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

Why Peter Obi is visiting Imo State: The former Anambra governor is in Imo for the flag-off of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign.

The Labour Party made the disclosure in a tweet on its verified Twitter handle, claiming that Obi would be the next president of the country.

The tweet reads: “Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma welcomes the People’s President @PeterObi, to the Eastern Heartland for @NgLabour 2023 Presidential Campaign Flag-off.

“Even APC know the next President of Nigeria. A New Nigeria is Possible! Forward Ever! Vote labour Party! #PeterObi4President2023”.

What you should know: Uzodinma belongs to the All Progressive Congress.

Who is Uzodinma campaigning for?: Ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday, said that he doesn’t want to join issue with the Peter Obi insisting that his business is to market the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the South East.

Uzodinma stated this during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today, in August 2022.

He noted that there are many loyal members of the APC in the South East who are ‘obedient’ to the party.

Uzodinma said, “I am a politician and my party is APC and I have my candidate in the party. And I know we are consulting and speaking to our people to vote for our candidate.

“I am concerned with campaigning for my party. I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi, whom you know is not a member of my party. But I know members of APC are obedient to APC.”