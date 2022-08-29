2023: Tinubu knows the grassroots, has what it takes for Nigeria’s growth — Minister

The minister, who spoke during APC stakeholders’ meeting of the Akure South Local Government Area, explained that Tinubu if elected, would use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country.

The Akure South Stakeholders General Meeting comprised all the party’s elders, leaders, local government, ward executive members and 20 additional leaders from each of the 11 Wards.

Adegoroye said the meeting was borne out of the need to unite party members in the local government area ahead of electioneering campaigns and expressed optimism on the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a thorough-bred politician who understands what the people need.

“He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses. Asiwaju understands what the people want and I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work.

“This meeting is very important for us to rub minds and iron out whatever differences exist among party leaders and members so that our victory in 2023 can be total.

“All our candidates have to win convincingly and the only way we can do that is to unite as one big family,” Adegoroye said.

The minister, who said the APC stakeholders meeting would henceforth be held quarterly, also promised to support the weekly ward and unit meetings of the party in the local government.

Also at the meeting, the State Chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, said he was overwhelmed with the turn-out of party leaders and members to the meeting, saying this was the first time such a party’s meeting would be holding in Akure South.

He commended Adegoroye for facilitating and hosting the meeting and birthing a new dawn in Akure South APC.

The party chairman, who appealed to angry party members to embrace reconciliation, added that such regular interactions would help foster unity in the party and enhance the chances of the candidates of the party in the coming elections.

Leaders of the party at the meeting included Prof. Olu Aderohunmu, Mr Idowu Otetubi, Dr S.B Akerele, Mr Femi Fadairo, as well as ward and local government officers of the party.