2023 Presidency: “My competence is my track record” – Udom Emmanuel

The governor who made this known while receiving supporters at the state house in Uyo on Sunday noted that his track record is the confidence he has in rescuing Nigeria from “the dire circumstances we currently are in”.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, fondly called Mr Industrialisation, has birthed many innovative investments in Akwa Ibom state. Being one of the very few Governors that has been able to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Udom Emmanuel successfully raised the state GDP to 13.2 billion US dollars in 7 years making Akwa Ibom the second richest state in Nigeria.

The governor who called for freedom and fairness in the electioneering process also noted that instead of trying to convince voters with political trickery he was proud to show what he had been able to achieve in Akwa Ibom in the last 7 years.

Many of the youth who were present thanked the governor for the DAKKADA initiative that has helped to raise new entrepreneurs in the state.

While commenting on National Security, Governor Emmanuel highlighted his security drive which has two components and drive, the hard (direct) and the soft (indirect) approach.

In executing the hard (direct) part of his security drive, there was a massive donation of security equipment by the Udom Emmanuel administration. The Governor through this drive has provided Armoured Personnel Carriers, Web enabled security Cameras, CCTV with day and night vision, semi-trucks, cars, sophisticated communication devices among many other things to the security agencies.

Meanwhile the soft (indirect) part of his security drive included creation of jobs via Industrialization, Agricultural Investment, Motivation of youth, as well as entrepreneurial empowerment for youth and women. So as to ensure youth are taken off the streets and kept productive so they do engage in crime.

He further mentioned other projects his administration has done in the area of housing and enhancing the road network.

In his final remarks Governor Emmanuel said his presidential agenda would replicate what he has done in Akwa Ibom state with key focus on Security, Economy, Agriculture, Education, Human Capital Development, Health, Infrastructure and Industrialization. The governor thanked them for their support and promised to deliver if given the mandate.

---